Jean-Louis Chapdelaine Sells 25,000 Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Stock

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.84, for a total transaction of C$521,000.00.

SIS stock opened at C$20.86 on Wednesday. Savaria Co. has a one year low of C$12.21 and a one year high of C$22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.02. Savaria had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of C$221.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Savaria Co. will post 1.1890411 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIS shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Desjardins increased their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.36.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

