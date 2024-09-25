Jabil (JBL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 26th. Analysts expect Jabil to post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $112.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.86. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.91%.

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.88.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

