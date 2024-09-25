Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $117.00 to $140.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Iron Mountain traded as high as $118.74 and last traded at $116.50, with a volume of 98899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.36.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Iron Mountain

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $248,254.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $993,127.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $248,254.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $993,127.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $989,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,799.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,003 shares of company stock worth $3,352,406. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.07 and a 200 day moving average of $91.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 433.33%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.