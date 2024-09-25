Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $50.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.46 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average is $36.57. Intapp has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $50.78.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.58 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 58,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $2,860,127.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,239 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,865.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $182,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,660,517.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 58,003 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $2,860,127.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,865.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,669 shares of company stock worth $5,295,562 over the last three months. 36.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 634.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Intapp by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

