Insider Selling: OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Major Shareholder Sells 1,375 Shares of Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $32,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,107 shares in the company, valued at $731,636.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 462 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $11,300.52.
- On Wednesday, September 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 189 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $4,622.94.
- On Thursday, August 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 551 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $13,455.42.
- On Monday, August 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 300 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $7,326.00.
- On Friday, August 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 123 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $3,001.20.
- On Wednesday, August 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 68 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $1,659.20.
- On Monday, August 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,742 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $42,452.54.
- On Wednesday, August 14th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $2,442.00.
- On Monday, August 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 565 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $13,774.70.
- On Friday, August 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $195.04.
OFS Credit Price Performance
NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $7.81.
OFS Credit Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Credit
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Credit in the 1st quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in OFS Credit by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period. 23.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OFS Credit Company Profile
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OFS Credit
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.