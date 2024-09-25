Insider Selling: OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Major Shareholder Sells 1,375 Shares of Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $32,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,107 shares in the company, valued at $731,636.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 462 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $11,300.52.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 189 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $4,622.94.

On Thursday, August 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 551 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $13,455.42.

On Monday, August 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 300 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $7,326.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 123 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $3,001.20.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 68 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $1,659.20.

On Monday, August 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,742 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $42,452.54.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $2,442.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 565 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $13,774.70.

On Friday, August 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $195.04.

OFS Credit Price Performance

NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $7.81.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Credit

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Credit in the 1st quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in OFS Credit by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period. 23.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFS Credit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

