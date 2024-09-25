Insider Buying: Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) Insider Acquires 125,000 Shares of Stock

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Free Report) insider John C. Rigg bought 125,000 shares of Triad Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £350,000 ($468,666.31).

Triad Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Triad Group stock opened at GBX 270 ($3.62) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 275.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 269.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The stock has a market cap of £45.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4,500.00 and a beta of 1.36. Triad Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 320 ($4.28).

Get Triad Group alerts:

Triad Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Triad Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Triad Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,000.00%.

Triad Group Company Profile

Triad Group plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; software development; project and software delivery; program management; and support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triad Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triad Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.