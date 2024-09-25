Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.88.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 405,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after buying an additional 125,671 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $1,065,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 14,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 188,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 21,852 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.12. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $29.46 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average is $37.08.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $697.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.78 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

