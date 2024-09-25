Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HL shares. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $735,303.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,949. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,420,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,573 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $727,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 148.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 23,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,761,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 38,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 2.00. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $7.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.80 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.0138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.33%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

