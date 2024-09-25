Head-To-Head Survey: Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) versus Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) and Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fastly and Vertex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Fastly alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly 1 6 0 1 2.13 Vertex 0 4 7 1 2.75

Fastly presently has a consensus price target of $7.81, indicating a potential upside of 6.29%. Vertex has a consensus price target of $37.30, indicating a potential downside of 0.21%. Given Fastly’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fastly is more favorable than Vertex.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly $531.48 million 1.89 -$133.09 million ($1.00) -7.35 Vertex $617.83 million 9.38 -$13.09 million $0.04 934.50

This table compares Fastly and Vertex”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vertex has higher revenue and earnings than Fastly. Fastly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vertex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Fastly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Vertex shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Fastly shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Vertex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fastly and Vertex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly -31.02% -15.22% -9.70% Vertex 3.20% 22.32% 6.55%

Volatility & Risk

Fastly has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertex has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vertex beats Fastly on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fastly

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc. operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet. The company offers network services to speed up and optimize the delivery of web and application traffic; device detection and geolocation; content delivery network, such as dynamic site acceleration, origin shield, instant purge, surrogate keys, programmatic control, content compression, reliability features, fanout, domainr, privacy, and modern protocols and performance services; and video/ streaming solutions and services, including live streaming, video on demand, and media shield. It also provides security solutions, such as DDoS protection, next-gen WAF, bot management, API and ATO protection, advanced rate limiting, and compliance services; load balancing; image optimization; transport layer security (TLS), platform TLS, and certainly; and origin connect. It serves customers operating in digital publishing, media and entertainment, technology, online education, travel and hospitality, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as SkyCache, Inc. and changed its name to Fastly, Inc. in May 2012. Fastly, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Vertex

(Get Free Report)

Vertex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools. It provides implementation services, such as configuration, data migration and implementation, and support and training; and managed services, including tax return preparation, filing and tax payment, and notice management. The company sells its software products through software licenses and software as a service subscription. Vertex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.