H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report issued on Thursday, September 19th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HNNMY. HSBC raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of HNNMY opened at $3.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.43. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.