Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 72.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KROS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.63.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KROS

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KROS opened at $55.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.86. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62,012.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $11,002,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,260,163.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 23,945.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.