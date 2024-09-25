Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GFF. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Griffon in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Griffon from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Griffon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Get Griffon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Griffon

Griffon Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GFF stock opened at $69.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.34 and a 200-day moving average of $67.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. Griffon has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $77.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.07). Griffon had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 96.05%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $6,226,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,260,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,754,045.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Griffon news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $6,226,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,260,746 shares in the company, valued at $140,754,045.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert F. Mehmel sold 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $84,482.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 754,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,866,165.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,251 shares of company stock worth $13,658,297 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Griffon

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFF. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Griffon by 98.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Griffon in the second quarter worth about $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Griffon by 65.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Griffon in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.