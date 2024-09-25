Goodrich Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GDPMQ) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Head to Head Analysis

Goodrich Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GDPMQ – Get Free Report) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) are both mining companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Goodrich Petroleum and Coterra Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goodrich Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coterra Energy $5.66 billion 3.13 $1.63 billion $1.73 13.73

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Goodrich Petroleum.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goodrich Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Coterra Energy 23.18% 10.48% 6.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Goodrich Petroleum and Coterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

87.9% of Coterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Coterra Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and Coterra Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goodrich Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Coterra Energy 0 2 16 1 2.95

Coterra Energy has a consensus target price of $32.59, indicating a potential upside of 37.16%.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Goodrich Petroleum on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goodrich Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas on properties primarily in Southwest Mississippi and Southeast Louisiana, which includes the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend (TMS); Northwest Louisiana and East Texas, which includes the Haynesville Shale Trend, and South Texas, which includes the Eagle Ford Shale Trend. It has interests in over 193 producing oil and natural gas wells located in over 43 fields in over eight states of the United States. It has estimated proved reserves of approximately 9.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), consisting of over 31.9 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas and approximately 3.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil and condensate. It also maintains ownership interests in acreage and wells in various other fields, including Longwood field in Caddo Parish, Louisiana and the Garfield Unit in Kalkaska County, Michigan.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma. It also operates natural gas and saltwater gathering and disposal systems in Texas. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, oil and gas marketers, major energy companies, pipeline companies, and power generation facilities. Coterra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.