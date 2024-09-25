goeasy Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.17 (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.17 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$178.06 on Wednesday. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$101.34 and a 52 week high of C$206.02. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 15.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$187.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$180.69.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$4.01 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$377.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$372.40 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 33.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that goeasy will post 20.3370787 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GSY shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on goeasy from C$210.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on goeasy from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on goeasy from C$215.00 to C$222.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, goeasy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$220.00.

In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$188.00, for a total transaction of C$846,000.00. Insiders own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

