FY2025 EPS Estimates for Veeva Systems Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Veeva Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will earn $4.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.10. The consensus estimate for Veeva Systems’ current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.96.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $207.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.15. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $162.72 and a 52-week high of $236.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.21 million.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,278,430,000 after acquiring an additional 991,208 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $227,673,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,122.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 912,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 837,593 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 635.4% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 498,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,572,000 after purchasing an additional 430,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 83.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 618,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,235,000 after buying an additional 281,993 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

