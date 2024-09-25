FY2024 EPS Estimates for New Fortress Energy Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) – Capital One Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 19th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for New Fortress Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for New Fortress Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

NASDAQ NFE opened at $10.00 on Monday. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,322,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,892,000 after purchasing an additional 113,835 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $4,207,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $468,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,024,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,647,000 after buying an additional 179,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 2,537,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,830,000 after buying an additional 874,210 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

