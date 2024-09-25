FY2024 Earnings Estimate for 70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) Issued By Edison Inv. Res

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Equities research analysts at Edison Inv. Res boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.30.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$939.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$932.51 million.

70489 has a 12 month low of C$18.00 and a 12 month high of C$25.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

