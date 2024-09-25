Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FL. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays raised shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of FL stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average is $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 246,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $8,129,955.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,146,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,047,395.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 787,566 shares of company stock valued at $26,090,866 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,663 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $29,738,000 after buying an additional 81,684 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 488,863 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 3,004.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,238,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Foot Locker by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,455 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

