First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 4th

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.67. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

