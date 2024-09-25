First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 4th

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.67. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.
About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
