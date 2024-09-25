Financial Contrast: Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) & Chineseinvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX)

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) and Chineseinvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Udemy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Udemy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Udemy and Chineseinvestors.com”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Udemy $765.47 million 1.61 -$107.29 million ($0.53) -15.23 Chineseinvestors.com N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Chineseinvestors.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Udemy.

This table compares Udemy and Chineseinvestors.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Udemy -11.39% -26.62% -11.66% Chineseinvestors.com N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Udemy and Chineseinvestors.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Udemy 0 5 6 1 2.67 Chineseinvestors.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Udemy presently has a consensus price target of $12.38, suggesting a potential upside of 53.35%.

Summary

Udemy beats Chineseinvestors.com on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc., a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages. Its courses provide learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology, business, soft skills, and personal development, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Chineseinvestors.com

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. engages in the provision of Chinese language web-based real-time financial information. Its services include real-time market commentary, analysis, and educational-related services in Chinese language character sets, support services, consultancy services to smaller private companies considering becoming a public company, and advertising and public relation-related support services. The company was founded by Wei Wang on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in San Gabriel, CA.

