Financial Analysis: Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) & Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTSW)

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) and Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ducommun and Momentus”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ducommun $776.33 million 1.22 $15.93 million $1.19 53.88 Momentus $3.09 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ducommun has higher revenue and earnings than Momentus.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ducommun 2.95% 6.79% 3.86% Momentus N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Ducommun and Momentus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

92.2% of Ducommun shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Ducommun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ducommun and Momentus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ducommun 0 0 4 0 3.00 Momentus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ducommun currently has a consensus price target of $71.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.73%. Given Ducommun’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ducommun is more favorable than Momentus.

Summary

Ducommun beats Momentus on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies. The segment also supplies engineered products, including illuminated pushbutton switches and panels for aviation and test systems; microwave and millimeter switches and filters for radio frequency systems and test instrumentation; and motors and resolvers for motion control. In addition, this segment provides engineering expertise for aerospace system design, development, integration, and testing. The Structural Systems segment designs, engineers, and manufactures contoured aluminum, titanium, and Inconel aero structure components; structural assembly products, such as winglets, engine components, and fuselage structural panels; aerodynamic systems; and metal and composite bonded structures and assemblies comprising aircraft wing spoilers, large fuselage skins, rotor blades on rotary-wing aircraft and components, flight control surfaces, engine components, ammunition handling systems, and magnetic seals. It serves commercial aircraft, military fixed-wing aircraft, military and commercial rotary-wing aircraft, and space programs, as well as industrial, medical, and other end-use markets. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About Momentus

Momentus Inc. operates as a commercial space company. The company offers satellites, satellite buses, and other satellite technologies; and in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

