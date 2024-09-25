Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.5943 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FITBI stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.70. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

