Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,502.50 ($46.90).
A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,260 ($57.04) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
