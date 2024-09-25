European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Receives $8.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.64.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EWCZ. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of EWCZ opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $428.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.49. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.27 million. European Wax Center had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 13.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in European Wax Center by 508.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 31,022 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in European Wax Center by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 24,712 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

