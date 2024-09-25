ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (SIXA) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on September 25th

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0874 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance
SIXA opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average of $41.76. ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.32 and a 12 month high of $45.03. The firm has a market cap of $260.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.75.
ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Company Profile
