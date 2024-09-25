Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 100,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $16,846,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,858,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,714,500,748.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 17th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $15,500,000.00.
- On Monday, September 9th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $10,179,750.00.
- On Thursday, September 5th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $10,629,000.00.
- On Friday, August 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total transaction of $14,916,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $15,569,000.00.
- On Monday, August 26th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 9,186 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total transaction of $1,441,742.70.
- On Friday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 37,500 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $5,123,625.00.
Carvana Stock Down 1.4 %
Carvana stock opened at $172.72 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $176.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.75 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,290,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,642,000 after buying an additional 266,972 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Carvana by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after buying an additional 2,112,463 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,776,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,143,000 after acquiring an additional 52,833 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 216,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,464,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,532,000 after acquiring an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.88.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Carvana
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carvana
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.