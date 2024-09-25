Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 100,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $16,846,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,858,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,714,500,748.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $15,500,000.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $10,179,750.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $10,629,000.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total transaction of $14,916,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $15,569,000.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 9,186 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total transaction of $1,441,742.70.

On Friday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 37,500 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $5,123,625.00.

Carvana Stock Down 1.4 %

Carvana stock opened at $172.72 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $176.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.75 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,290,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,642,000 after buying an additional 266,972 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Carvana by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after buying an additional 2,112,463 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,776,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,143,000 after acquiring an additional 52,833 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 216,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,464,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,532,000 after acquiring an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.88.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

