ENI (NYSE:E) Downgraded to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on E. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.60 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

E stock opened at $31.60 on Monday. ENI has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $24.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 billion. ENI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, analysts expect that ENI will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 19.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in ENI during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ENI during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

