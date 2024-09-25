Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.90.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 86.25% and a negative net margin of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter.
Energy Focus Company Profile
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
