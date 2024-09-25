Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Dynatronics Stock Up 11.7 %
Shares of DYNT opened at $0.19 on Monday. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.20.
Dynatronics Company Profile
