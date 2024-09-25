Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Up 11.7 %

Shares of DYNT opened at $0.19 on Monday. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.20.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

