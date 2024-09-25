DRI Healthcare Trust (DHT.UN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on October 18th

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

DRI Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of DRI Healthcare Trust stock traded up C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.37. 5,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,425. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.26. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.21 and a 12 month high of C$17.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHT.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut DRI Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut DRI Healthcare Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.50.

About DRI Healthcare Trust

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

