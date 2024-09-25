Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (DRREF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of DRREF opened at C$7.36 on Wednesday. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$5.39 and a one year high of C$7.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.62.

Get Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.