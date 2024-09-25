Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.20 Per Share

Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Diverse Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.05. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Diverse Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
LON:DIVI opened at GBX 92.60 ($1.24) on Wednesday. Diverse Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 74.60 ($1.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 94 ($1.26). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 90.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.83. The firm has a market cap of £294.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -514.86.
Diverse Income Trust Company Profile
