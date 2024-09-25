Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NVDD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on October 1st

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0728 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42. Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $28.21.
About Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- PayPal Soars to New Heights: Why Analysts See More Upside
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Oracle Stock: Cloud and AI Tailwinds Makes This a Must-Own Stock
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.