Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NVDD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on October 1st

Sep 25th, 2024

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDDGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0728 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42. Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $28.21.

About Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NVDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDD was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

