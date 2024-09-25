Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (GGLS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on October 1st

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLSGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1237 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

GGLS stock opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

