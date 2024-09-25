D Jonathan Merriman Buys 14,000 Shares of PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC) Stock

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) Director D Jonathan Merriman purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $26,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,950.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

D Jonathan Merriman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, D Jonathan Merriman purchased 17,800 shares of PodcastOne stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,438.00.

On Monday, September 9th, D Jonathan Merriman bought 10,000 shares of PodcastOne stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, D Jonathan Merriman bought 28,000 shares of PodcastOne stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $43,680.00.

PodcastOne Stock Performance

PodcastOne stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77. PodcastOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PodcastOne ( NASDAQ:PODC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). PodcastOne had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 96.68%. The company had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PodcastOne, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on shares of PodcastOne in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

