D Jonathan Merriman Buys 14,000 Shares of PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC) Stock

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) Director D Jonathan Merriman purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $26,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,950.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
D Jonathan Merriman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 11th, D Jonathan Merriman purchased 17,800 shares of PodcastOne stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,438.00.
- On Monday, September 9th, D Jonathan Merriman bought 10,000 shares of PodcastOne stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000.00.
- On Tuesday, July 16th, D Jonathan Merriman bought 28,000 shares of PodcastOne stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $43,680.00.
PodcastOne Stock Performance
PodcastOne stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77. PodcastOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on shares of PodcastOne in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
Read Our Latest Report on PODC
About PodcastOne
PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PodcastOne
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for PodcastOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PodcastOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.