CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3441 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.
CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
SPC stock opened at 21.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is 21.62. CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF has a 12-month low of 21.10 and a 12-month high of 21.98. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 million, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.03.
About CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- PayPal Soars to New Heights: Why Analysts See More Upside
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Oracle Stock: Cloud and AI Tailwinds Makes This a Must-Own Stock
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
Receive News & Ratings for CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.