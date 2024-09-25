CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3441 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

SPC stock opened at 21.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is 21.62. CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF has a 12-month low of 21.10 and a 12-month high of 21.98. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 million, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.03.

Get CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF alerts:

About CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in pre-merger Special Purpose Acquisitions Companies. SPC was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is issued by CrossingBridge Funds.

Receive News & Ratings for CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.