Critical Comparison: Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) versus First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. First Merchants pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Merchants has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 32 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

First Merchants has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Merchants 0 2 3 0 2.60 Westamerica Bancorporation 0 3 0 0 2.00

First Merchants currently has a consensus price target of $42.20, indicating a potential upside of 14.15%. Westamerica Bancorporation has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.43%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than First Merchants.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.9% of First Merchants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of First Merchants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Merchants and Westamerica Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Merchants 17.77% 9.17% 1.09% Westamerica Bancorporation 47.12% 20.17% 2.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Merchants and Westamerica Bancorporation”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Merchants $631.34 million 3.43 $223.79 million $3.47 10.65 Westamerica Bancorporation $313.47 million 4.24 $161.77 million $5.92 8.41

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than Westamerica Bancorporation. Westamerica Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Merchants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats First Merchants on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also provides personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services. The company operates banking locations in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan counties. It also offers its services through electronic and mobile delivery channels. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, and consumer installment loans, as well as indirect automobile loans. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

