Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CVO

Coveo Solutions Trading Up 2.8 %

CVO opened at C$6.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of C$340.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.81. Coveo Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$5.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.48.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$44.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$43.87 million. Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coveo Solutions

(Get Free Report

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.