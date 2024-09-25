Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Melius Research

Equities researchers at Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $950.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Melius Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 target price (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $925.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $857.48.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

COST stock opened at $901.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.80. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $540.23 and a twelve month high of $923.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $867.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $813.69.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 557.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

