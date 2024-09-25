Contrasting Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) & NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) and NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Skillz and NerdWallet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 0 2 2 0 2.50 NerdWallet 0 2 4 0 2.67

Skillz presently has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 88.46%. NerdWallet has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.03%. Given Skillz’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Skillz is more favorable than NerdWallet.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz -47.40% -43.56% -22.71% NerdWallet -1.85% -2.98% -2.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skillz and NerdWallet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Skillz and NerdWallet”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $118.06 million 1.03 -$101.36 million ($5.11) -1.11 NerdWallet $599.00 million 1.67 -$11.80 million ($0.17) -75.88

NerdWallet has higher revenue and earnings than Skillz. NerdWallet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skillz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.4% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of NerdWallet shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Skillz shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.9% of NerdWallet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Skillz has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NerdWallet has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NerdWallet beats Skillz on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

