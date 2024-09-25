Comparing Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) and Maisons du Monde (OTCMKTS:MDOUF)

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) and Maisons du Monde (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Haverty Furniture Companies and Maisons du Monde’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haverty Furniture Companies 4.91% 12.58% 5.96% Maisons du Monde N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Haverty Furniture Companies and Maisons du Monde”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haverty Furniture Companies $793.72 million 0.56 $56.32 million $2.75 9.91 Maisons du Monde N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Haverty Furniture Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Maisons du Monde.

80.6% of Haverty Furniture Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Haverty Furniture Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and Maisons du Monde, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haverty Furniture Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Maisons du Monde 0 0 0 0 N/A

Haverty Furniture Companies presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.08%. Given Haverty Furniture Companies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Haverty Furniture Companies is more favorable than Maisons du Monde.

Summary

Haverty Furniture Companies beats Maisons du Monde on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names. The company sells home furnishings through its retail stores, as well as through its website. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides home and living room related products in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bed linen products, carpets, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchen utensils, mirrors and frames, vases, storage units, curtains and net curtains, and bath products. It also provides furniture, such as sofas, chairs, beds, mattresses and bedframes, floor lamps, tables, and junior furniture; and tables and storage units comprising bookshelves, wardrobes, and cupboards, as well as outdoor furniture. In addition, the company offers warehouse logistics and order preparation services, as well as container transport services between harbor and warehouses. It provides its products under the Maisons du Monde brand. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Vertou, France.

