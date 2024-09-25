Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives $77.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

COLM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of COLM opened at $79.80 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $87.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.36.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 40,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 27,868 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,964.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,170,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $257,373,000 after purchasing an additional 21,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth about $3,806,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

