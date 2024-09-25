Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cohu from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Cohu by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cohu by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Cohu by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -484.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.89. Cohu has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $36.60.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.00 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cohu will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

