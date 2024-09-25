Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cohu from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COHU
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohu
Cohu Stock Performance
NASDAQ COHU opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -484.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.89. Cohu has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $36.60.
Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.00 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cohu will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cohu
Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cohu
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.