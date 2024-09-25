Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Clearway Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

NYSE CWEN opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Clearway Energy has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.85.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.59 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 1.80%. Clearway Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.417 per share. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 251.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $850,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 51,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 22,059 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

