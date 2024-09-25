Chimera Investment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 6,302 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 682% compared to the typical daily volume of 806 call options.

Institutional Trading of Chimera Investment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,478,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,370,000 after acquiring an additional 78,731 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 77,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 54,689 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CIM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Chimera Investment Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.73. Chimera Investment has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.50 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimera Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.73%.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Articles

