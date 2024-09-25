Chartwell Retirement Residences Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

CSH.UN traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 151,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.23. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of C$9.59 and a twelve month high of C$16.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSH.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Chartwell Retirement Residences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.50.

Insider Transactions at Chartwell Retirement Residences

In related news, Director Vlad Volodarski sold 31,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.77, for a total value of C$502,627.81. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

