Centuria Office REIT (COF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Sunday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
