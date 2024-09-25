Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the real estate investment trust on Sunday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Centuria Industrial REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.71.
