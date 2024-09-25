Catriona Yale Sells 5,500 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Catriona Yale sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,879.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Catriona Yale sold 3,871 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $106,684.76.

On Monday, September 16th, Catriona Yale sold 2,485 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $68,387.20.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Catriona Yale sold 637 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $16,676.66.

On Friday, August 23rd, Catriona Yale sold 8,851 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $243,668.03.

On Monday, August 26th, Catriona Yale sold 5,200 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $143,052.00.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $51.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.89 and a current ratio of 24.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of -0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,499,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,188,000 after purchasing an additional 112,426 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 719,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,882,000 after acquiring an additional 391,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 22,195 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 237,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $565,000.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Featured Stories

