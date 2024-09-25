Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) versus Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Financial Contrast

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Vanda Pharmaceuticals and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals -6.00% -2.01% -1.68% Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 15.69% 27.77% 23.68%

Volatility and Risk

Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals $182.02 million 1.59 $2.51 million ($0.08) -62.00 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals $434.48 million 5.57 $71.41 million $0.54 37.96

This table compares Vanda Pharmaceuticals and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Vanda Pharmaceuticals. Vanda Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00

Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 162.10%. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.90%. Given Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vanda Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals beats Vanda Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its pipeline products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon) to treat jet lag disorder, insomnia, delayed sleep phase disorder, sleep disturbances in autism spectrum disorder, and pediatric Non-24; Fanapt (iloperidone) for the treatment of bipolar I disorder and Parkinson’s disease psychosis, as well as a long acting injectable (LAI) formulation to treat schizophrenia; and Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor (NK-1R) antagonist to treat gastroparesis, motion sickness, atopic dermatitis, and COVID-19 pneumonia. The company’s pipeline products also include VTR-297, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor to treat hematologic malignancies and with potential use as a treatment for various oncology indications; VQW-765, a small molecule nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist to treat performance anxiety and psychiatric disorders; VHX-896, an active metabolite of iloperidone; and antisense oligonucleotide molecules. In addition, it offers a portfolio of cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator activators and inhibitors that include VSJ-110 for the treatment of dry eye and ocular inflammation; and VPO-227 for the treatment of secretory diarrhea disorders comprising cholera. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients. The company develops Firdapse for the treatment of MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis and spinal muscular atrophy type. It has license agreements with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.; and collaboration and license agreement with Endo Ventures Limited for the development and commercialization of generic Sabril tablets. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

